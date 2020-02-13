Teenage girl hit by car while trying to cross road to bus stop

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A 14-year-old Petersburg girl has serious injuries after she was hit by a car while walking to her bus stop.
Petersburg police responded around 7 a.m. to the 1000 block of S. Crater road for reports of an auto-pedestrian accident.
Upon arriving at the scene, officers learned the teenager had been hit by a car while attempting to cross the road.
“The juvenile sustained injuries that are serious in nature that required her to be transferred to a Richmond area hospital,” police said.
The 14-year-old’s aunt spoke with NBC12 Thursday and said the teen has internal bleeding, a collapsed lung among other injuries.
Petersburg police said the driver of the car involved in the accident stayed at the scene.
Messages to the Petersburg City School System were not immediately returned.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
