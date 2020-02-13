Takes a village: Bear ‘foster mom’ raises cub saved by dog

Takes a village: Bear ‘foster mom’ raises cub saved by dog
The cub was taken to the Virginia Wildlife Center in Waynesboro for treatment. (Source: Virginia Wildlife Center)
February 13, 2020 at 2:41 PM EST - Updated February 13 at 2:41 PM

BRISTOL, Va. (AP) - An orphaned black bear cub was placed with a foster mother this week after the baby was rescued by a pet dog and carried gently to safety.

A wildlife biologist with the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries told news outlets that the dog’s owner called a wildlife rehabilitator on Feb. 5 after the pet turned up at their home with a cub in its mouth. He said the cub could be up to three weeks old.

The cub was taken to the Virginia Wildlife Center in Waynesboro for treatment.

Humming Black Bear Cub

Sound up for this one -- this is the little female bear cub that was successfully fostered yesterday with a wild sow and her cubs. Prior to that, our rehabilitation staff were able to record this little cub "humming" while she was drinking her bottle!

Posted by Wildlife Center of Virginia on Tuesday, February 11, 2020

The center said the baby was resettled on Wednesday with a new mother who was nursing three cubs of her own.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Submit a news tip.