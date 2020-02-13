Takes a village: Bear ‘foster mom’ raises cub saved by dog

BRISTOL, Va. (AP) - An orphaned black bear cub was placed with a foster mother this week after the baby was rescued by a pet dog and carried gently to safety.
A wildlife biologist with the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries told news outlets that the dog’s owner called a wildlife rehabilitator on Feb. 5 after the pet turned up at their home with a cub in its mouth. He said the cub could be up to three weeks old.
The center said the baby was resettled on Wednesday with a new mother who was nursing three cubs of her own.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)