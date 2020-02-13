Study: Virginia has the rudest drivers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - According to a study by Insurify, Virginia has the rudest drivers in the United States.
Insurify used scientific data to classify the following as the rudest forms of driving behavior: failure to yield violations (failure to yield the right of way, failure to yield to a pedestrian), failure to stop violations (failure to stop for a red light, school bus, or stop sign), improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, and hit-and-runs.
The study used over 2 million insurance applications to compile the data.
According to the study, 48.5 out of 1,000 drivers were cited for behaviors that were classified as rude behaviors.
“Rates of tailgating are much higher than in other states, at 2.44 times the national average. Hit-and-runs, some of the most egregious driver behavior, occur 2.06 times as frequently in Virginia than in the average state,” the study found.
Virginia drivers also fail to yield the right of way to other drivers more than twice as frequently than in other states.
“Failure to yield the right of way to pedestrians and failure to stop for a red light are also particularly frequent, at 32.1 percent and 22.8 percent higher than the national average, respectively,” the study said.
Idaho, Wyoming, New York and Georgia rounded out the top five for rudest drivers.
When it comes to the nicest drivers, Kentucky, Missouri and Vermont take the top spots.
For a full look at the study, click here.
