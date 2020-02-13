Spiders post largest A-10 road win ever in rout of La Salle

PHILADELPHIA, PA (WWBT) - Grant Golden led four Spiders in double figures and Richmond used a 21-0 run to open up a lead and roll past La Salle, 74-47, on Wednesday night. The 27 point win marks the program’s largest margin of victory ever in an Atlantic 10 road game.
Richmond held a 24-21 lead with 5:05 to play in the first half when its offense kicked into high gear, ending the frame on a 11-0 run to take a 14 point advantage into the break. The Spiders continued to roll coming out of the locker room, opening up a 45-21 lead less than four minutes into the second half. Chris Mooney would see his squad lead by as many as 32 points in the convincing victory.
Golden scored his 16 points in just 19 minutes and was one of three Spiders to tally two steals. Blake Francis posted 14 points in his second game back from a fractured sternum, while Nathan Cayo and Tyler Burton chipped in 12 points apiece. Burton also paced the team with seven rebounds.
Richmond shot 47.6 percent from the floor, out-scored the Explorers in the paint, 44-16, and out-rebounded them, 47-29. It proved to be one of the Spiders’ best defensive outings of the season, forcing La Salle into 17 turnovers and holding them to 29.8 percent shooting.
The Spiders completed the season sweep of the Explorers with the victory and improve to 18-6, 8-3 in the Atlantic 10. They currently sit 1/2 game behind St. Bonaventure for third place in the A-10 standings.
Richmond hosts VCU on Saturday at 4:00pm. The Rams downed the Spiders last month, 87-68.
