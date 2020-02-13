Spiders post largest A-10 road win ever in rout of La Salle

Richmond held a 24-21 lead with 5:05 to play in the first half when its offense kicked into high gear, ending the frame on a 11-0 run to take a 14 point advantage into the break. The Spiders continued to roll coming out of the locker room, opening up a 45-21 lead less than four minutes into the second half. Chris Mooney would see his squad lead by as many as 32 points in the convincing victory.