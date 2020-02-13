Rich History: The Hippodrome Theater formerly known as the ‘Harlem of the South’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As we continue our Black History month coverage around Richmond, we’re highlighting the rich history of Jackson Ward’s Hippodrome theater on 2nd Street, commonly referred to as the “Harlem of the South.”
Originally in 1914, it was built as a vaudeville and movie theater for 1,050 people. It is located in the Jackson Ward district and attracted a mainly African-American audience.
In the 1930s and 1940s, it became a celebrated musical locale attracting legendary greats as Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong, Bill “Bojangles” Robinson, Duke Ellington and Cab Calloway.
Since its heydays, the theater has been restored to what you see today.
This is a one of a kind venue and entertainment mecca for all that can be now rented out for private events or used for live performances.
To learn the full history of the Hippodrome Theater, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.