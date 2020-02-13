Police searching for victims of former Chesterfield Schools contractor accused of soliciting minor

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police are looking for more potential victims after a Chesterfield County Public Schools contractor was arrested on five counts of soliciting a minor.
According to police, the principal of Clover Hill High School reported a student had received inappropriate text messages from Antwon Chavis - a temporary contract worker at the school. Chavis is accused of sending inappropriate images to multiple boys.
The 37-year-old was arrested on Jan. 17 by police in Fairfax County.
Police are now looking for more potential victims of Chavis.
Anyone who believes they may have been a victim should call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
