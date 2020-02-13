Petersburg Schools: ‘Severe shortage’ of bus drivers causing issues with bus routes

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A severe shortage of bus drivers is causing issues with some bus routes in Petersburg, school officials say.
Petersburg City Public Schools issued an apology on its Facebook page about bus routes being changed.
“We are aware that there are issues concerning our buses,” the post states. “Some bus routes have been on-time and some have not. Some bus routes have changed, and that change has been an inconvenience to families.”
Leaders with the school system said there is a “severe shortage” of bus drivers, which has been the cause for most of the bus issues. They encourage parents to contact the child’s school directly.
