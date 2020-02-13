Petersburg police celebrates Valentine’s Day with over 200 senior citizens

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg Police will be celebrating Valentine’s Day with over 200 senior citizens.
Due to many of the seniors that have lost their significant others, the event is a way for the sheriff’s office to reach out to them and letting them know someone cares.
Along with deputies sharing important safety information, there will be food, games and a live band.
The celebration will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Masonic Lodge on Halifax Street.
