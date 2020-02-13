News to Know for Feb. 13: March for Life today; Missing senior alert; Inmate dies after assault; Cloudy with showers midday

FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 18, 2019 file photo, anti-abortion activists protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court, during the March for Life in Washington. President Trump's call for a ban on late-term abortions is unlikely to prevail in Congress, but Republican legislators in several states are pushing ahead with tough anti-abortion bills of their own that they hope can pass muster with the reconfigured U.S. Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) AP
By NBC12 Newsroom | February 13, 2020 at 6:16 AM EST - Updated February 13 at 6:17 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our top headlines to help get you out the door.

Cloudy With Showers

We’ll warm up today with showers likely this morning and midday.

Cloudy with showers in the morning midday. 1/4 to 1/2″ expected. High around 60°.

Showery Tuesday, turning chilly and dry Friday into the weekend

March For Life Road Closures

Thousands of people are expected to march in this year’s second annual March for Life rally near the State Capitol.

Thousands of people are in Richmond on Wednesday for the March for Life event. (Source: NBC12)
The Virginia March for Life will begin with a rally against abortion at the State Capitol at 11:45 a.m. on Feb. 13, with the actual march getting underway around 12:45 p.m.

Parts of downtown Richmond will be closed as well as parking in certain areas will be unavailable.

Missing Man

James “Jimmy” Jenkins, 85, was last seen on Feb. 4 around 6 p.m. at his home on Ridgeview Road. He was last seen wearing a black and white flannel with blue jeans.

Police said his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety. Anyone with information should call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 540-948-5161.

James "Jimmy" Jenkins
Another Found Safe

A 29-year-old Chesterfield man has been found safe.

Police said Jerrit Avan, 29, was last seen around 5 p.m. on Feb. 11.

Jerrit Avan
According to Chesterfield police, Avan was found safe yesterday evening.

Head Coach Removed

Dylan DeHart has been removed as King William’s head football coach, he confirmed to NBC12 on Wednesday morning.

DeHart said via e-mail that the decision was made by the school board not to bring him back as head coach and that the move took him by surprise.

King William's football team takes the field.
School Board Chair Lindsay Robinson told NBC12 via e-mail that this is a personnel matter and that the school district is unable to comment.

Inmate Dies

An inmate at Sussex II State Prison died at the hospital after officials say he was assaulted.

Ebony K. Auddi, 49, died around 6:10 p.m. at VCU Hospital where he had been since Jan. 30 when he was assaulted.

Sussex State Prison I & II.
Auddi was serving a 16-year sentence for attempted rape, attempted sodomy and sexual battery.

Pet Masks

The lack of specific equipment for pets is why the Richmond Ambulance Authority (RAA) announced on its Twitter that it partnered with the Richmond SPCA to equip each of its emergency vehicles with pet oxygen masks.

SPCA demonstrates how oxygen is delivered through the new pet masks which will be equipped on all Richmond Ambulance Authority vehicles.
SPCA demonstrates how oxygen is delivered through the new pet masks which will be equipped on all Richmond Ambulance Authority vehicles.
The pet masks come in two different sizes to accommodate the small-to-medium dog and cat breeds, as well as larger dog breeds. Once the nose or snout is placed into the suction cup of the pet mask a seal is created with which emergency personnel can then deliver oxygen to the animal.

Valentine’s Day For Senior Citizens

Petersburg Police will be celebrating Valentine’s Day with over 200 senior citizens.

Along with deputies sharing important safety information, there will be food, games and a live band.

Petersburg Police will be celebrating Valentine’s Day with over 200 senior citizens.
The celebration will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Masonic Lodge on Halifax Street.

Final Thought

Spread love everywhere you go. Let no one ever come to you without leaving happier. - Mother Theresa

