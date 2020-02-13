Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

ELECTION 2020-BLOOMBERG
Inside Michael Bloomberg's big play for black voters
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg has been aggressively courting black voters while his rivals have been battling it out in majority-white Iowa and New Hampshire. The billionaire's effort is backed by millions of dollars in ads. It has taken him across Southern states that vote on Super Tuesday and where African American voters can decide a Democratic primary. The outreach aims squarely at former Vice President Joe Biden, who's banking on black voters to resuscitate his bid after poor showings in Iowa and New Hampshire. It's also forcing Bloomberg to respond to criticism of his criminal justice policies when he was mayor of New York.
SLAVE AUCTION MARKER-VIRGINIA
Man admits to removing Charlottesville slave auction marker
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man has admitted to taking a historic marker memorializing the site of slave auctions in a Virginia city. News outlets report 74-year-old Richard Allan was arrested by Charlottesville police Tuesday. He told multiple news outlets he removed the plaque that had been built into a sidewalk because he believed it was insulting to enslaved Africans and their descendants. A city spokesman says leaders plan to replace the plaque with a more appropriate marker. Police say Allan is charged with two felonies. Charlottesville was the site of a deadly white nationalist rally in 2017 where an activist was killed when a man drove his car into a crowd of counterprotesters.
AP-US-CHILDREN-ABDUCTION-ARREST
Virginia woman accused of abducting 4 kids found in Indiana
PLAINFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Authorities in Indiana say a Virginia woman accused of abducting her four children and leading authorities on a nationwide chase for several months was apprehended. Melody Bannister of Henrico, Virginia, was arrested at an Indiana gas station on Wednesday. Her children were found safe inside her car and were taken by the Indiana Department of Child Services. Virginia authorities began investigating Bannister in June 2019 after she accused a family member of abusing her children. Authorities say the accusations were baseless and Bannister lost custody of the children. Bannister refused to give up the children, though, and led authorities on a chase through at least eight states.
COUPLE KILLED
Virginia Police: 2 from Maryland found slain near crash
TURBEVILLE, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia say a couple from the greater Washington area found dead near a crashed car in southern Virginia were killed. Virginia State Police have ruled the deaths of 21-year-old Ntombo Joel Bianda of Alexandria and 19-year-old Ayanna Munne Maertens Griffin, of Germantown, Maryland as homicides. Troopers were called to a single-car crash Saturday on Route 58 in Turbeville. Troopers found Bianda and Maertens Griffin near a silver Nissan that appeared to have run off the road and into the median. An exact cause of death wasn't immediately released. Bianda and Maertens Griffin both graduated from a high school in Maryland.
TRUMP-WAR POWERS-CONGRESS
Senate moves toward vote restraining Trump on Iran
WASHINGTON (AP) — A bipartisan measure limiting President Donald Trump's authority to launch military operations against Iran is moving toward approval in the Senate. The resolution, authored by Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia, asserts that Trump must seek approval from Congress before engaging in further military action against Iran. A final vote is expected Thursday. Eight Republicans sided with Democrats on a procedural vote setting up Senate action. Supporters say the resolution is not about Trump or even the presidency, but instead is an important reassertion of congressional power to declare war. Trump has called the vote an attempt to embarrass him.
KKK ROBE-BLACK MAN
Authorities: Deputies confront black man wearing KKK robe
STAFFORD COURTHOUSE, Va. (AP) — Virginia authorities say a black man seen wearing a Ku Klux Klan robe and hood at a Virginia shopping center told sheriff's deputies he was performing a social experiment. Stafford County Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said in a video statement posted to social media that the sheriff's office was called to a Target store at the Stafford Marketplace around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday to investigate reports of someone wearing the costume. He says deputies found the person in the robe, identified him as a black man and determined he didn't live in the area. Deputies warned him about wearing a mask in public and he left.
AP-VA-POLICE INVOLVED SHOOTING
Police: Fugitive shot dead during arrest attempt in Virginia
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Authorities say that a fugitive homicide suspect from Maryland has been shot dead after officers tried to arrest him at a residence in Virginia. U.S. Marshals said in a statement that the unidentified man was shot in Virginia Beach on Wednesday morning after he “produced a handgun.” Maryland's Montgomery County police said the U.S. Marshals were assisting its cold case detectives. The department said that a “confrontation with the suspect ensued resulting in the detectives using deadly force.” Montgomery County police said that its detectives will be placed on administrative leave during the investigation. Virginia Beach police said they will lead the investigation.
CNS-POPULAR VOTE
Bill giving electoral votes to popular vote winner passes
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Legislation seeking to guarantee the presidency to candidates who earn the popular vote in national elections passed the House this week and is headed to the Senate. The bill would join Virginia into the National Popular Vote Compact, which ensures the presidential candidate with the most votes nationally is elected once states comprising 270 out of 538 electoral votes sign onto the pact. The House passed the bill by a vote of 51-46. The bill stipulates that a state can exit the compact, but a withdrawal occurring six months or less before the end of a president's term shall not become effective until a president or vice president have been qualified to serve the next term.