Kroger adding plant-based meats, 50 additional plant based foods to stores in 2020

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Kroger Mid-Atlantic will bring plant-based meats and 50 additional plant-based foods to stores in 2020.
The plant-based foods will be offered from Simple Truth Emerge, which is America’s largest natural and organic brand.
Simple Truth Emerge offers fresh pea-based burger patties and grinds at more affordable prices. The burger patties offer the same taste, texture and sizzle on the grill or in a pan. The meats are free of GMO’s, dairy, gluten and soy and provide 20 grams of protein per serving.
“We’re always looking at the shopping habits of our customers as we consider how to stock our stores, and we know the marketplace for plant-based foods is accelerating,” Allison McGee, Corporate Affairs Manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic, said. “Our team believes that everyone deserves to have access to fresh, affordable and delicious food, no matter who you are, how you shop or what you like to eat.”
According to Kroger Mid-Atlantic, the sales in Simple Truth Plant Based products last year exceeded $2.3 billion.
The packaging of the products will feature a distinct plant-based icon that helps customers locate the items as they navigate through store aisles or when shopping on Kroger’s website.
Simple Truth’s portfolio includes more than 1,550 natural and organic products with new items launching monthly.
To learn more about Simple Truth, visit Simple Truth’s website.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.