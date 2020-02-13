Jail superintendent resigns, claiming poor conditions and operations, sources say

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - The Superintendent of Riverside Regional Jail, Colonel Carmen DeSadier, is resigning from her position after less than a year on the job.
DeSadier started at Riverside in May of 2019, replacing Colonel Jeffrey Newtown who retired after serving as Superintendent for seven years. At that time the jail was facing mounting criticism over recent inmate deaths and a budget shortage.
When hired, DeSadier said she was excited to get to work to try to get a handle on those concerns. But sources say DeSadier became overwhelmed by a lack of support, unsanitary conditions and staff that weren’t familiar with operating the jail effectively.
Per the Superintendent’s contract, she is to give a 30-day notice prior to departing but NBC12 has learned she is requesting that clause be waived. NBC12 Sources say the RRJ Authority Board will meet this afternoon to discuss the resignation and possibly appoint an Interim Superintendent.
Prior to coming to Riverside, Newtown managed the day to day operations of the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office jail in New Orleans.
DeSadier was not in her office when NBC12 contacted the jail; we’re also awaiting a response from the RRJ Board Chair, March Altman.
Tri-cities reporter Brent Solomon will have much much more tonight as this story unfolds.
