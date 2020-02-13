Inspector found chicken wings with blood from raw beef at Henrico restaurant

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Restaurant inspectors say one Henrico wing shop needed a little help. On Brook Road, you’ll find America’s Best Wings - It’s a franchise restaurant where you can get wings and sandwiches.
In its last inspection, the restaurant had 4 priority, 3 priority foundation, 4 core violations. An inspector found an employee cleaned up blood with a soiled rag while wearing gloves and returned to work without washing their hands, chicken wings with blood that was dripping from raw beef, as well as multiple containers of repackaged food without labels or date marks.
We called and were given the number of the owner of the restaurant. He says he’s been in the restaurant business for twenty five years and this is one of thirty restaurants he owns.
He says after every inspector report, he'll make sure to sit down with the staff and go over the report.
He spoke with the employee about cleaning up the blood to make sure nothing like that happens again. As for the chicken wings, he says the blood came from a package of ground beef that was going to be used to make sauce. He says they threw out the chicken and corrected the problem on the spot.
As for the labels, the owner says they made a mistake but usually always have stickers, in fact, he said we could check for ourselves, so we did.
The employee brought us back to the freezer to show us the labels. He also showed us that the meat was in the right place.
This is how the Virginia Department of Health describes its violations on its websites:
- Priority identifies a provision in the regulations whose application contributes directly to the elimination, prevention, or reduction to an acceptable level, hazards associated with foodborne illness or injury and there is no other provision that more directly controls the hazard.
- Priority foundation identifies a provision in the Regulation whose application supports, facilitates, or enables one or more Priority items.
- Core identifies a provision that is not Priority or Priority foundation and that usually relates to general sanitation, operational controls, sanitation standard operating procedures (SSOPs), facilities, equipment, or general maintenance.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.