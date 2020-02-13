Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 30 points and the Washington Wizards used a fourth-quarter surge to beat the New York Knicks 114-96. Davis Bertans added 16 points, Isaac Bonga had 13 and Troy Brown Jr. scored 11 as Washington closed out the victory with a 34-19 run. The Wizards have won five of their last seven games. Julius Randle led the Knicks with 21 points and 13 rebounds. Elfrid Payton scored 19, RJ Barrett added 16 and Mitchell Robinson had 11.
NEW YORK (AP) — Kristi Toliver is ready for her second go-round in Los Angeles. The two-time WNBA champion has signed as a free agent with the Sparks, leaving Washington, where she helped the Mystics win their first title. Toliver says the decision to back to Los Angeles was partly financial. The 33-year-old Toliver spent seven years in Los Angeles, helping the team win the WNBA championship in 2016. She then played the last three years in Washington.
NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. men's national team urged the U.S. Soccer Federation to sharply increase pay of the American women and accused the governing body of making low-ball offers in negotiations with the men. The union for the women's team filed a gender discrimination lawsuit against the USSF that is scheduled for trial starting May 5. The women agreed to a collective bargaining agreement in April 2017 that extends through 2021. The men's labor contract expired at the end of 2018. The men claimed the federation wants their pay to stay at the same level as their expired contract. The statement urged fans to write to Congress and tell the federation's sponsors they'll withdraw support until the USSF gives the women a fair contract.
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland's ascent to the top of the Big Ten standings coincides with the heightened effectiveness of sophomore forward Jalen Smith, who's notched seven straight double-doubles and become an intimidating shot-blocker. The 6-foot-10 Smith hit the weight room after his freshman season and tacked on 15 pounds to reach 225. Over the past three weeks he's beefed up his stats in an effort to get Maryland deep into the NCAA Tournament. Smith is averaging 18.7 points and 12 rebounds during Maryland's seven-game run. He also blocked six shots in a win over Rutgers and helped the Terps avoid an upset loss on Tuesday night with a last-second block against Nebraska.