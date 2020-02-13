Greater Richmond Convention Center hosting 2020 Virginia International Auto Show

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Greater Richmond Convention Center will be hosting the 2020 Virginia International Auto Show.
Hundreds of vehicles such as new models, electric vehicles, classics, exotics and more will be displayed on the show floor.
Move-in day will consist of:
- Tractors and hundreds of workers setting up enormous displays and placing thousands of yards of carpet used to pave the auto show floor
- Hundreds of new vehicles being moved into the show, starting at 9 a.m.
- The first glimpse at pre-production models and hundreds of the latest 2020-model cars, trucks, crossovers and sport/utility vehicles
- Professional detailers polishing-up hundreds of new vehicles in preparation for opening day
- Interview opportunities.
For more information, visit Virginia Auto Show’s website.
The show will open to the public on Feb. 14 and 15 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. as well as Feb. 16 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
