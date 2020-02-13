George Mason uses second half surge to stun VCU

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - George Mason went on a 16-0 second half run and led by as many as 17 points as the Patriots upset VCU, 72-67, at the Siegel Center on Wednesday night.
The Rams held a 33-30 lead at halftime, but Mason came out of the locker room on a 10-2 clip to take the advantage. Malik Crowfield’s jumper pulled VCU to within a point at 42-41 with 11:27 remaining, but that’s when the Patriots caught fire. A 16-0 run opened up a 58-41 lead for George Mason, and the Pats held off a late black and gold charge to hold on for the stunning victory.
The Mason run was helped along by a long VCU drought, as the Rams connected on just two field goals in the first 13:50 of the second half.
De’Riante Jenkins scored a game-high 16 points, while Issac Vann added 13 points for VCU. Bones Hyland and Marcus Santos-Silva each chipped in 11 points, while Santos-Silva pulled in seven boards.
Unlike the first meeting between the two in-state foes, George Mason dominated the glass, out-rebounding the Rams, 48-27, and grabbing 15 offensive boards (VCU won the battle of the boards, 40-25, on January 5).
VCU falls to 17-7, 7-4 in the Atlantic 10, and visits Richmond on Saturday, looking for the season sweep. The Rams downed the Spiders, 87-68, last month at the Siegel Center.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.