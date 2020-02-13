George Mason uses second half surge to stun VCU

The Rams held a 33-30 lead at halftime, but Mason came out of the locker room on a 10-2 clip to take the advantage. Malik Crowfield’s jumper pulled VCU to within a point at 42-41 with 11:27 remaining, but that’s when the Patriots caught fire. A 16-0 run opened up a 58-41 lead for George Mason, and the Pats held off a late black and gold charge to hold on for the stunning victory.