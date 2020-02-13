Forecast: Showery Tuesday, turning chilly and dry Friday into the weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We’ll warm up today with showers likely this morning and midday.
THURSDAY: Cloudy with showers in the morning midday. 1/4 to 1/2″ expected. High around 60° (Rain Chance: 100%)
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and chilly. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 40s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. Lows near 20, highs in the low 40s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 50s.
MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 50s.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers overnight. Lows near 40, highs warming to low to mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 620%)
WEDNESDAY: Morning and midday showers. Lows mid 40s, highs mid 50s (Rain Chance: 60%)
