Buy one, get one free Valentine’s Day sale on Amtrak trips

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Amtrak is showing how much they love their customers by having a buy one, get one sale for Valentine’s Day.
Amtrak encourages people to give more than chocolates, flowers and valentines this year. Instead, gifting a trip on Amtrak with two for the price of one.
From Feb. 13 through Feb. 17, customers can buy one coach ticket and get the second one free for nationwide travel between March 9 through August 30 with no blackout dates.
Customers can also receive discounted tickets by using the code “V214” at checkout or on Amtrak’s website.
The discount is valid for travel across national networks such as:
- Acela
- Adirondack
- Carolinian/Piedmont
- Cascades
- Downeaster
- Downstate Illinois Services
- Empire Service
- Ethan Allen Express
- Heartland Flyer
- Maple Leaf
- Michigan Services
- Missouri River Runner
- Northeast Regional
- San Joaquins
- Valley Flyer
- Vermonter
- Reserved sections for the Pennsylvanian and Keystone Service
For example, a ticket fare for a trip from Richmond to Charlotte, North Carolina will cost $54. However, fares will vary by train.
This sale is valid for travel on all reserved services except for the Auto Train.
