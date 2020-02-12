Washington D.C. is running out of phone numbers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Washington D.C is beginning to run out of phone numbers.
According to the company that administers area codes nationally, phone numbers with the 202 area code are set to run out in 2023.
The 202 area code has been in service for more than 70 years since January 1947. There are roughly 360,000 phone numbers have left that start with 202.
According to NBC4, administrators have a second area code picked out for D.C., however it remains a secret.
The new area code will be announced a year to two years before it will be used.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.