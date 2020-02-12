Virginia mother who abducted 4 children arrested in Indiana, officials say

PLAINFIELD, In. (WWBT) - A Henrico mother who police say abducted her four children in June 2019 has been arrested in Indiana.
At approximately 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, Hendricks County Sheriff’s Deputies, detectives with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office and members U.S. Marshals Service arrested Melody Bannister, 34, at a Speedway gas station in Plainfield, Indiana.
Authorities said Bannister’s four children were found safe inside the vehicle when she was taken into custody.
The children were identified as Genevieve Bannister, 13; Janelle Bannister, 12; Vivienne Bannister, 11; and Peter Bannister, 7. They have been turned over to the Department of Child Services. Authorities said they are in the process of being reunited with their father.
The arrest comes following a five-month-long joint investigation and nationwide search for Bannister and the children.
Bannister was transported to the Hendricks County Jail to await extradition. She was wanted out of Stafford County on a felony charge of violation of a court order, four misdemeanor abduction charges, and a misdemeanor charge of filing a false police report.
