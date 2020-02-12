Virginia babysitter acquitted of killing child in her care

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) - A woman living in Virginia has been found not guilty of fatally injuring a 7-month-old girl she was babysitting.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that 34-year-old Lirio Jazmin Godinez-Gonzalez was acquitted of felony homicide and child neglect charges in Chesterfield Circuit Court on Tuesday.
Godinez-Gonzalez was accused of involvement in the death of Ashley Bonilla-Rodriquez, who died of blunt-force trauma to the head two days after being taken to a hospital in 2018.
Prosecutors couldn’t prove during the two-day trial that Ashley’s fatal injuries happened while she was in Godinez-Gonzalez’s care.
Godinez-Gonzalez was living in the U.S. illegally when she was arrested. It’s unclear whether she will now return to Mexico.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)