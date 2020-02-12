UPDATE: Arrest made in connection to missing slave auction plaque from Court Square

“The city has removed and will continue to remove any makeshift markers placed at the slave auction block site. As we continue our investigation into the missing marker, the City Manager is seeking recommendations from the Historic Resources Committee for a more-appropriate permanent marker in line with their ongoing work evaluating the other historic markers in the Court Square area. This is an important site in the city’s history and we can take this opportunity to improve the signage and add more historical context. Our goal remains to tell a more complete story about Charlottesville’s past here and in our downtown parks,” Charlottesville Spokesperson Brian Wheeler said in a statement to NBC29..