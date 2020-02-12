State police investigating crash involving 3 tractor-trailers

AMELIA Co., Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that happened on Tuesday afternoon involving three tractor-trailers.
Troopers were called just before 3:30 p.m. to the crash on Route 360 west near Drunkard Road.
Police said a 2001 International tractor and a 2020 Freightliner tractor were both hauling empty trailers and were stopped due to traffic ahead.
A 2016 Kenworth tractor-trailer, driven by Maurice Hall, 47, of Tappahannock, was heading west when it rear-ended the 2020 Freightliner, forcing it to hit the 2001 International tractor in the rear, police said.
All three were wearing their seat belts and were not injured.
Hall was charged with following too close.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.