Rideshare group talks safety during vigil for 79-year-old Lyft driver

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - During a vigil for 79-year-old Lyft driver Franklin Farrens, who was killed last month in Chesterfield, a small group of ride-share drivers gathered in the 1100 block of Courthouse Road to pay their respects. Though many of the drivers who showed up didn’t know Farrens personally, the administrator for the ride-share group ‘RVA Rideshare Partner,’ John Pedrick wanted the community to get together to discuss safety.