Police: Fugitive shot dead during arrest attempt in Virginia

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) - Police in Virginia Beach say that a fugitive suffered a fatal gunshot wound while out-of-state officers were trying to make an arrest.
Virginia Beach police said in a statement that the shooting occurred shortly after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Police said that the U.S. Marshals led the operation.
Police did identify the suspect who died or the out-of-state law enforcement agency that was involved.
Virginia Beach police said that they will conduct an investigation into the shooting, along with the U.S. Marshals.
