News to Know for Feb. 12: Overnight shooting; Sanders wins N.H. primary; Confederate monuments measure passes; Gloomy, cold forecast

News to Know for Feb. 12: Overnight shooting; Sanders wins N.H. primary; Confederate monuments measure passes; Gloomy, cold forecast
(Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom | February 12, 2020 at 6:28 AM EST - Updated February 12 at 6:34 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our top headlines to help get you out the door.

Gloomy, Cold Day

Mostly cloudy and cooler. A few showers in the late afternoon/evening with highs in the low 50s.

Big swings in temperature expected the next few days

New Overnight

A shooting in Henrico’s West End sent one person to the hospital late Tuesday.

Henrico Police on scene investigating a shooting in neighborhood off Staples Mill Road.
Henrico Police on scene investigating a shooting in neighborhood off Staples Mill Road. (Source: NBC12)

Police secured the scene and were not looking for any suspects.

New Hampshire Primary

Bernie Sanders narrowly wins the New Hampshire primary by the smallest margin in New Hampshire’s primary history.

Sanders’s results were 25.9% while Pete Buttigieg’s results being at 24.4%.

From left, Democratic presidential candidates former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., stand on stage Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, before the start of a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by ABC News, Apple News, and WMUR-TV at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, N.H.
From left, Democratic presidential candidates former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., stand on stage Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, before the start of a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by ABC News, Apple News, and WMUR-TV at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, N.H. (Source: AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Andrew Yang drops out of the primary with just 2.8%.

Hopewell Hostages

A hostage situation in Hopewell came to an end Tuesday night two hours after a man holed himself up inside of a home with two children.

(Source: Johnny Gonzalez)

After two hours, the man finally came outside after sending out the children first. Officers could be seen picking up the children and taking them away to safety.

Confederate Monuments

Local Virginia governments may soon have the power to remove Confederate monuments in their public spaces under legislation approved Tuesday by state lawmakers.

On Tuesday, largely along party lines, the Democrat-led House and Senate passed measures that would give cities and counties the autonomy to “remove, relocate, contextualize, cover or alter” the monuments in their public spaces.

(Source: NBC12)

A decision to remove a monument would require a 2/3 vote or could be sent to voters for a referendum.

Woman Shot in Head

Prince George Police said they are investigating after a woman was shot on Tuesday.

Police said the woman drove herself to Fire Station 7 around 5:45 p.m. after being shot in the head.

(Source: NBC12 Viewer)

Officials said she is in stable condition and able to speak with authorities.

Kroger Valentines

Seven Kroger locations across the Richmond area will have Valentine’s Day Express Tents outside stores leading up to the holiday.

The tents will be up from Wednesday, Feb. 12 through Friday, Feb. 14, offering a variety of floral items and arrangements, balloons, boxed candy and stuffed animals. On Wednesday and Thursday, the tents are open from 9 a.m.-7 p.m., and on Friday from 6 a.m.-8 p.m.

Smooch a Pooch

Rather have a dog as your valentine? Today is your day!

Dog Kisses
Dog Kisses (Source: Pixabay)

You can bring your pup or pose with one of the dogs at Richmond SPCA for a Valentine’s Day photoshoot from noon until 6 p.m.

There is a suggested donation of $10 to help support the homeless animals at the shelter. Cash, credit card and check donations will be accepted.

Final Thought

Without continual growth and progress, such words as improvement, achievement and success have no meaning - Benjamin Franklin

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.