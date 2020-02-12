Lunch attendant at Westover Hills Elementary School accused of assault

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Westover Hills Elementary School student is accusing a lunch attendant of assaulting her not once, but twice.
Ashley Johnson’s daughter, Addison Reid, a third grader at Westover Hills, said the first encounter happened on Dec. 20, 2019, when a school employee allegedly pulled Reid’s hair inside the cafeteria.
Last week, the eight-year-old said the same school employee assaulted her a second time during lunch by grabbing her arm.
“Now she’s traumatized to the point where she doesn’t want to go into the cafeteria for lunch or breakfast," Johnson said. "So, no child should have to feel that way.”
NBC12 is not identifying the lunch attendant in question because at this point she is not facing any charges.
At the least, Johnson wants the employee reassigned but believes she should be fired.
“You had two students that said it happened and the staff member didn’t deny it, so I’m really lost,” Johnson said.
Johnson is frustrated with what she calls a lack of response from Richmond City Public Schools.
“Clearly they dropped the ball but my daughter has to reap the repercussions of it and I don’t think that’s fair,” Johnson said.
Now Johnson is preparing to move her family out of the public school system by the end of the school year.
A Richmond City School spokesperson said the division is aware of the two incidents and that the situation is currently under investigation. The statement went on to say the division takes reports of misconduct seriously and this incident will be promptly addressed.
