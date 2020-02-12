Lockdown lifted at King William Co. school after investigation into ‘threatening note’

A lockdown has been lifted on Hamilton-Holmes Middle School. (Source: Pexels)
By Adrianna Hargrove | February 12, 2020 at 12:37 PM EST - Updated February 12 at 12:57 PM

KING WILLIAM CO., Va. (WWBT) - A lockdown has been lifted at a King William County school after authorities conducted an investigation into a threatening note.

Around 9:15 a.m., Hamilton-Holmes Middle School employees contacted the County Sheriff’s Department regarding a threatening note that was found inside the building.

“Although there is no imminent danger, HHMS is on lockdown out of an abundance of caution and no one will be allowed to enter or leave until the lockdown has been lifted,” the school system said in a Facebook post around 10 a.m.

At 11:30 a.m. the school notified the public the lockdown at the school had been lifted.

“It has been determined that the threat was not credible,” a school leaders said. "We appreciate your support of our efforts to provide a safe and secure school environment for our students and staff.

The incident was isolated to the middle school where instruction continued in the classrooms.

