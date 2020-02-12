Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

ELECTION 2020-BLOOMBERG
Inside Mike Bloomberg's big play for black voters
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg has been aggressively courting black voters while his rivals have been battling it out in majority-white Iowa and New Hampshire. The billionaire presidential candidate's effort, backed by millions in ads, has taken him across Southern states that vote on Super Tuesday and where African American voters can decide a Democratic primary. The outreach aims squarely at former Vice President Joe Biden, who's banking on black voters to resuscitate his bid after poor showings in Iowa and New Hampshire. It's also forcing Bloomberg to respond to criticism of his criminal justice policies as mayor of New York.
LT GOVERNOR-LAWSUIT
Judge dismisses lieutenant governor's libel suit against CBS
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A judge has tossed out a libel lawsuit filed by Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax against a TV network he accused of slanted reporting on sexual assault allegations against him. U.S. District Judge Anthony Trenga in Alexandria dismissed the case against CBS on Tuesday. Fairfax sued CBS seeking $400 million in September, after the network aired exclusive interviews with two women who accused him of sexual assault more than 15 years ago. Fairfax alleged the network reported the allegations in a way that insinuated his guilt. CBS lawyers have defended the network's journalism and accused Fairfax of using the lawsuit to attack his accusers. Fairfax says he will appeal.
CONFEDERATE MONUMENTS-VIRGINIA
Virginia lawmakers approve Confederate statue removal bills
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Local Virginia governments may soon have the power to remove Confederate monuments in their public spaces. After a violent 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Republican lawmakers had rejected renewed calls for the controversial statues to be removed from public places. But the GOP recently lost full control of the General Assembly. That gave Democrats an opportunity to take another look at the statues that critics say distastefully glorify Virginia's history as a slaveholding state. On Tuesday, both the Democrat-led House and Senate approved measures that would give cities and counties the autonomy to "remove, relocate, contextualize, cover or alter” the monuments in their public spaces.
VIRGINIA GUN LAWS
Ban on assault weapon sales advances in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democratic lawmakers in Virginia are advancing legislation to ban the sale of assault weapons and the possession of high-capacity magazines. The state House voted 51-48 Tuesday to pass the legislation to prohibit the sale of certain semiautomatic firearms, including popular AR-15 style rifles, and ban the possession of magazines that hold more than 12 rounds. The legislation now moves to the Senate, where moderate Democrats have indicated they are unlikely to support the measure. Heated debates over guns have dominated this year's legislative session, as Virginia has become ground zero in the nation's raging debate over gun control and mass shootings.
AP-US-VIRGINIA-RENEWABLE-ENERGY
Virginia lawmakers pass major renewable energy legislation
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia House and Senate have approved sweeping energy legislation that would overhaul how the state's utilities generate electricity. Both chambers on Tuesday passed the Clean Economy Act, which would pave the way for a major expansion of solar, wind and battery storage. Supporters say the legislation would move the state from the back of the pack to the forefront of green energy and help address climate change. But critics warn the proposed bill would strip state regulators of some oversight and leave ratepayers on the hook for what could be excessive costs.
ATLANTIC MENHADEN-RISE AND FALL
Last of its kind, fishery faces reckoning in Chesapeake Bay
REEDVILLE, Va. (AP) — For more than a century, generations of black fishermen on the Chesapeake Bay have caught a fish called Atlantic menhaden. The fishermen now fear they could lose their jobs. Their employer, Omega Protein, exceeded catch limits last year, prompting the Trump Administration to threaten a moratorium in Virginia waters. The fish is used these days to make fish oil pills and farm-raised salmon feed. Regulators and environmentalists argue that harvesting the menhaden threatens the bay's ecosystem by taking away an important source of food for other fish. The company says menhaden aren't overfished and that no damage has been done to the bay.
BC-US-TRUMP-GUN-POLITICS
Trump campaigns as a 2nd Amendment warrior
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is fully embracing the mantle of gun rights champion as he makes his pitch for reelection. In a campaign appearance Monday night in New Hampshire, Trump framed the right to bear arms as being as precious as the rights to privacy, free speech and religious freedom. It's a stark turn from earlier moments in his presidency when he toyed with pushing Congress to enact stricter gun laws after mass shootings. Trump's campaign advisers believe the Republican president can draw a sharp contrast on gun rights with the eventual Democratic presidential nominee.
DULLES-DEAD BIRDS
Dead birds posing as cat food confiscated at Dulles airport
CHANTILLY, Va. (AP) — A package of tiny dead birds passed off as pet food was confiscated by Customs agents at a Virginia airport. U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the package came in to Dulles International Airport on a flight from Beijing on January 27. Agents discovered the bag of dead birds in the baggage of a passenger who was on their way to Prince George's County, Maryland. The passenger said the package was cat food. The plastic packaging had pictures of a cat and dog. The birds are barred from importation to prevent the spread of avian flu.