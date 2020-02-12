Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democratic lawmakers in Virginia are advancing legislation to ban the sale of assault weapons and the possession of high-capacity magazines. The state House voted 51-48 Tuesday to pass the legislation to prohibit the sale of certain semiautomatic firearms, including popular AR-15 style rifles, and ban the possession of magazines that hold more than 12 rounds. The legislation now moves to the Senate, where moderate Democrats have indicated they are unlikely to support the measure. Heated debates over guns have dominated this year's legislative session, as Virginia has become ground zero in the nation's raging debate over gun control and mass shootings.