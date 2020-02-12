Kroger adds Valentine’s Day gift tents for shoppers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Seven Kroger locations across the Richmond area will have Valentine’s Day Express Tents outside stores leading up to the holiday.
The tents will be up from Wednesday, Feb. 12 through Friday, Feb. 14, offering a variety of floral items and arrangements, balloons, boxed candy and stuffed animals.
Kroger locations with a Valentine Express Tent on site include:
- 9351 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville, VA 23116
- 11895 West Broad Street, Henrico, VA 23233
- 9000 Staples Mill Road, Henrico, VA 23228
- 13201 Rittenhouse Drive, Midlothian, VA 23112
- 14101 Midlothian Turnpike, Midlothian, VA 23113
- 10800 Iron Bridge Road, Chester, VA 23831
- 7000 Tim Price Way, North Chesterfield, VA
On Wednesday and Thursday, the tens are open from 9 a.m.-7 p.m., and on Friday from 6 a.m.-8 p.m.
