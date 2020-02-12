King William head football coach removed from position

KING WILLIAM, Va. (WWBT) - Dylan DeHart has been removed as King William’s head football coach, he confirmed to NBC12 on Wednesday morning.
DeHart said via e-mail that the decision was made by the school board not to bring him back as head coach and that the move took him by surprise. He added that he was not given any reason for the decision. DeHart will keep his teaching position at the school.
King William Director of Student Activities Dan Jones confirmed that neither DeHart nor the high school administration itself had any hand in the decision to remove him as head football coach. Jones also said that football operations at the school have been suspended until further notice.
School Board Chair Lindsay Robinson told NBC12 via e-mail that this is a personnel matter and that the school district is unable to comment.
DeHart led the program for seven seasons, amassing a 56-25 record. The Cavaliers made the playoffs in each of his seasons, claiming two region titles. 2019 saw King William finish 9-4 and advance to the Region 2A championship game, where the Cavs fell to Thomas Jefferson.
An online petition to reinstate DeHart as the football coach was created on Tuesday morning and began circulating.
