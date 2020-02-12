Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Braxton Key made a free thow with 2:04 left in overtime and Virginia held off Notre Dame on a rough shooting night for both teams, 50-49. Mamadi Diakite scored 20 points for the Cavaliers. His basket with 2:51 left in regulation eventually forced the overtime. Jay Huff added eight points and nine rebounds. Prentiss Hubb scored 12 and John Mooney had 11 points and 14 rebounds for the Fighting Irish. Their four-game winnng streak ended. The Irish had a chance to win, but Rex Pflueger's 3-pointer from in front of the Notre Dame bench in the final seconds missed.
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Jalen Smith had 16 points and 13 rebounds, Eric Ayala scored 16 and No. 9 Maryland edged Nebraska 72-70 to extend its winning streak to seven games and remain alone atop the Big Ten. Maryland let a 14-point lead dwindle to 71-70 before Smith swatted away a shot in the final seconds to preserve the victory. Haanif Cheatham scored 20 and Thorir Thorbjarnarson added 15 for Nebraska, which has lost nine straight and is 0-9 on the road.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 30 points, and the Washington Wizards held off Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls for a 126-114 win. Rui Hachimura added 20 points for Washington, which won for the fourth time in six games. Shabazz Napier and Ian Mahinmi had 15 apiece. LaVine scored 19 of his 41 points in the fourth quarter as the Bulls whittled an 18-point deficit down to six points.
SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Baltimore Orioles pitchers and catchers have reported for spring training in Sarasota, Florida, In their second year together, general manager Mike Elias and manager Brandon Hyde hope there is more talent on the team than there was a year ago when the Orioles lost 108 games. The team has 67 players on their spring roster, and many candidates for the starting rotation. Elias said that the team is still looking for additional candidates for the starting rotation. The Orioles claimed infielder Ramon Urias on waivers from St. Louis and outrighted infielder Pat Valaika to their Norfolk roster.