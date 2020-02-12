Henrico’s indoor sports complex project moves forward

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The indoor sports complex and convocation project will move forward in Henrico after County leaders approved measures to finance the facility.
At Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, $50 million in revenue bonds by the County’s Economic Development Authority was approved to finance the project. However, there are still several other approvals remaining.
In November, the board unanimously voted to enter negotiations with The Rebkee Company for design, construction and operation of the proposed indoor sports facility and convocation center.
The plan is to build on the Virginia Center Commons property.
“What we’re seeing is that by not having a facility of this type we’re leaving opportunities on the table,” said Neil Luther, Director of Henrico County Recreation & Parks. "We know by virtue of our relationships on the outside market, that very easily the groups that produce these indoor tournaments would love the opportunity to come here because of all the factors that make Henrico a great place to visit.”
On Tuesday, the Board also approved a $394,000 contact to upgrade Douglas Freeman High School’s stadium.
“[The contract will] upgrade the stadium’s entrance for better pedestrian access and to construct a small building for ticket sales,” a tweet stated.
Construction is expected to begin in March and finish in July.
Several projects involving the Henrico County Police Division were also approved at the meeting.
Construction on the Police Division’s annex building, located at 8040 Shrader Road, will move forward after a $3 million contract was approved. Work will begin in March and is expected to be completed by March 2021.
The Board also approved relocating HCPD’s South Precinct to an 11-acre site on N. Airport Drive near East Washington Street.
A HCPD spokesman said this is due to the lease agreement at the 561 EastPark Court (Sandston) location which ends in the next few years.
The plan is to build a County owned facility on the 11-acre site approved by the Board.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.