Henrico mother who abducted four children arrested in Indiana, officials say

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico mother who police say abducted her four children in August has been arrested in Indiana.
According to the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office, Hendricks County Deputies and U.S. Marshals Office arrested Melody Bannister, 34, of Henrico at approximately 2:39 a.m.
Bannister was taken into custody at a gas station in the 6000 block of Cambridge Way in Plainfield, Indiana.
According to the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office, four juveniles were located safely inside Bannister’s vehicle.
Indiana Department of Child Services was contacted for the children.
Bannister was transported to the Hendricks County Jail upon hold for Virginia authorities.
