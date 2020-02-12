Henrico man charged after juvenile shot in County’s West End

Henrico Police on scene investigating a shooting in neighborhood off Staples Mill Road. (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom | February 12, 2020 at 1:56 AM EST - Updated February 12 at 11:37 AM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A 20-year-old man faces charges in connection to a shooting of a juvenile Tuesday night.

Police responded just before 11 p.m. to the 10000 block of Moultrie Road for reports of a shooting.

On scene, officers located a juvenile male victim who was then transported to the hospital.

Andrew Ozik, 20, faces a reckless handling of a firearm charge in connection to a shooting (Source: Henrico Police)

Andrew Ozik, 20, of Henrico, was arrested and charged with reckless handling of a firearm.

On Wednesday police said the victim was in stable condition and is recovering.

