Henrico man charged after juvenile shot in County’s West End

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A 20-year-old man faces charges in connection to a shooting of a juvenile Tuesday night.
Police responded just before 11 p.m. to the 10000 block of Moultrie Road for reports of a shooting.
On scene, officers located a juvenile male victim who was then transported to the hospital.
Andrew Ozik, 20, of Henrico, was arrested and charged with reckless handling of a firearm.
On Wednesday police said the victim was in stable condition and is recovering.
