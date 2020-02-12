Henrico County moving forward with improvements, upgrades on facilities

Henrico County is moving forward with improvements and upgrades on facilities. (Source: Henrico County Govt.)
By Adrianna Hargrove | February 12, 2020 at 8:06 AM EST - Updated February 12 at 8:06 AM

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County is moving forward with improvements and upgrades on facilities.

The project on an indoor sports and convocation center is moving forward.

According to the Henrico County Government’s twitter page, the Board of Supervisors approved $50 million in revenue bonds by Henrico Now to finance the project.

The facility will be planned at Virginia Center Commons.

Improvements on Freeman High School’s stadium has been authorized by the Board of Supervisors.

According to Henrico County Government’s twitter page, the Board of Supervisors authorized a $394k contract to upgrade the stadium’s entrance for better pedestrian access and to construct a smaller building for ticket sales.

