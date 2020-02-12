Diakite scores 20; Cavaliers beat Notre Dame 50-49 in OT

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s basketball team improved to 8-5 in the ACC with a 50-49 victory in overtime against Notre Dame on Tuesday at John Paul Jones Arena.
Mamadi Diakite hit a game-tying fadeaway with 0:27 left in regulation, and scored a game-high 20 points.
The teams combined to score just five points in OT, with UVa getting its three points from the free throw line.
Head coach Tony Bennett says, "We had some key turnovers down the stretch, and they missed some open shots, but we’ll take it. We did fight and we battled and came up with a tough win. Both teams have been playing well and I think are trending in the right direction. Maybe we didn’t play as well tonight, but both teams have been winning and on a good trend, so that was two teams that had some momentum. Home court got us one.”
Jay Huff had eight points and nine rebounds for the Cavaliers, while Braxton Key grabbed a team-high 13 boards.
The Cavaliers are 11-0 when holding teams to fewer that 50 points this season.
Virginia (16-7, 8-5 ACC) will be back in action on Tuesday at North Carolina.
