Deputies: Man wearing KKK outfit at Va. store says he was 'conducting a social experiment’

STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - A man wearing a Ku Klux Klan outfit outside a Virginia store on Tuesday told Stafford County Deputies that he was conducting a “social experiment” after causing quite a stir.
The Stafford County Sheriff Office said they were called around 2:30 p.m. to the Stafford Marketplace Target for the report of someone wearing a KKK outfit.
Enoc Landero posted a picture to Twitter where two deputies are seen confronting the man.
Deputies said the man is not a Virginia resident and that he left shortly after they warned him about wearing a mask in public.
