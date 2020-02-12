Deputies: Man wearing KKK outfit at Va. store says he was 'conducting a social experiment’

The Stafford County Sheriff Office said they were called around 2:30 p.m. to the Stafford Marketplace Target for the report of someone wearing a KKK outfit. (Source: @Cky182Dude/NBC Washington)
February 11, 2020 at 9:23 PM EST - Updated February 11 at 9:25 PM

STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - A man wearing a Ku Klux Klan outfit outside a Virginia store on Tuesday told Stafford County Deputies that he was conducting a “social experiment” after causing quite a stir.

The Stafford County Sheriff Office said they were called around 2:30 p.m. to the Stafford Marketplace Target for the report of someone wearing a KKK outfit.

Enoc Landero posted a picture to Twitter where two deputies are seen confronting the man.

Deputies said the man is not a Virginia resident and that he left shortly after they warned him about wearing a mask in public.

Happening Now: Earlier this afternoon, we responded to reports of a subject wearing a KKK outfit at the Stafford Marketplace Target. At approximately 2:30 p.m., deputies made contact with the subject who claimed he was conducting a social experiment. The subject is not a Stafford resident. He was warned on wearing a mask in public and left the scene.

