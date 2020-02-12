Court date set for man accused of taking Charlottesville slave plaque

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The man accused of taking a historic marker from Charlottesville’s Court Square is out on bond.
Richard H. Allan III is scheduled to appear in Charlottesville General District Court Thursday, February 13. Police had arrested the 74-year-old two days earlier at his Albemarle County studio, charging him with grand larceny and possession of “burglarious” tools.
According to the Charlottesville Police Department, Allan was being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail pending a bond review. Charlottesville Commonwealth’s Attorney Joseph Platania says Allan posted was released Wednesday, February 12.
Allan admitted to the C-VILLE Weekly that he took the city’s plaque designating the site of a slave auction block in the early hours of Thursday, February 6.
The Charlottesville Police Department continues to investigate this case, and is asking anyone with information to contact Detective A. Blank at (434) 970-3280 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000. A reward of up to $1,000 is available through Crime Stoppers for additional information.
