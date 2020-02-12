Celebrate hourly workers by nominating them to win $1,000

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The goHappy company has officially kicked off their ‘goHappy Extraordinary Ordinary People Campaign’ that recognizes hourly workers who go above and beyond their regular duties and awards them $1,000 for their service.
The campaign is looking to celebrate people who are doing what most people would describe as “ordinary” jobs. But, they are doing it in an extraordinary way.
Often time, those employees’ stories don’t get told in the limelight, but goHappy believes they’re worth telling and worth celebrating. So they’re doing a small part of telling these stories and highlighting one person’s story each month and giving that person $1,000.
The top three submissions will be posted on social media for the public to vote on the winner.
At the end of the year, the company will select one of those monthly winners as The goHappy 2020 Extraordinary Ordinary Person of the Year with a Grand Prize of $10,000.
Do you know who is doing an “ordinary” hourly job, but does it in an EXTRAordinary way?
Someone who works at a place where you shop or eat? Someone, you work with or works at your company?
Click here for a nomination form.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.