Capitol Police spends more than $7K on equipment for gun-rights rally
Virginia Gun-Rights Rally Jan. 20, 2020. (Source: NBC12)
February 12, 2020 at 5:59 PM EST - Updated February 12 at 5:59 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Capitol Police said it spent more than $7,000 on equipment specifically purchased for the gun-rights rally held on Jan. 20.

Tens of thousands of gun-rights activists from around the country rallied peacefully at the Virginia Capitol to protest plans by the state’s Democratic leadership to pass gun-control legislation.

Aerial view of large crowds at state capitol

In information requested from police, the division spent a total of $7,853.69 on items such as “metal detectors, tables, safety vests, hand warmers, etc."

Here is a look at the full breakdown provided:

  • Hand Wands - $5,313
  • Printing/Lamination of Signage - $1,105.33
  • Cones - $480.02
  • Police Line Tape - $423.75
  • Flagstaff Safety Flags - $339.24
  • Telescopic Flagpoles - $98.89
  • Tally Counters/Clickers - $65.50
  • Batteries - $27.96

Officials said the cost of overtime is not yet available due to Capitol Police’s operation cycle.

