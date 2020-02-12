Capitol Police spends more than $7K on equipment for gun-rights rally

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Capitol Police said it spent more than $7,000 on equipment specifically purchased for the gun-rights rally held on Jan. 20.
Tens of thousands of gun-rights activists from around the country rallied peacefully at the Virginia Capitol to protest plans by the state’s Democratic leadership to pass gun-control legislation.
In information requested from police, the division spent a total of $7,853.69 on items such as “metal detectors, tables, safety vests, hand warmers, etc."
Here is a look at the full breakdown provided:
- Hand Wands - $5,313
- Printing/Lamination of Signage - $1,105.33
- Cones - $480.02
- Police Line Tape - $423.75
- Flagstaff Safety Flags - $339.24
- Telescopic Flagpoles - $98.89
- Tally Counters/Clickers - $65.50
- Batteries - $27.96
Officials said the cost of overtime is not yet available due to Capitol Police’s operation cycle.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.