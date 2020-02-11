Virginia State Police investigating double homicide in Halifax County

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia State Police are investigating a double homicide in Halifax County.
On Feb. 8 at 2:51 a.m., the Virginia State Police was called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash.
On the scene, police located two deceased people on the ground near a 2009 Nissan Maxima in the median of Route 58 near Melon Road in Turbeville.
According to the Virginia State Police, because that stretch of Route 58 is isolated with no heavy traffic in the late hours, the deaths were not a result of the Nissan crashing into the median.
The deceased were identified as Ntombo Joel Bianda, 21, of Alexandria, Va. and Ayanna Munne Maertens Griffin, 19, of Germantown, Md.
Their remains were transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke.
Anyone with information should call Virginia State Police at 434-352-7128.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.