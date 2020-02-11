Virginia couple among hundreds on quarantined cruise ship in Japan

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Northern Virginia couple is among hundreds of other Americans who are quarantined on a cruise ship in Japan due to the coronavirus.
According to WRC, Rod Bell and his wife, Athene, were on the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship when the first passenger tested positive for the coronavirus.
At least 135 passengers have also tested positive, including 24 Americans, with one of those Americans being Rod’s wife.
Athene is being treated at a Japanese military hospital for a mild form of the coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.