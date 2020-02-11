Vigil for 79-year-old Lyft driver killed last month

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A vigil will be held for a 79-year-old Lyft driver who was killed last month in Chesterfield.
Franklin Farrens, 79, was found dead in his car on Providence Creek Road on January 28.
According to police, Bernard Smith, 18, who was one of Farren’s passengers that day, and has been charged in his death.
Smith was arrested on Wednesday night and is now facing charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Chesterfield Police say Smith lived on the same block of Providence Creek Road where Farrens crashed early Tuesday morning.
The vigil for Farrens will be held on Providence Creek Road at 4 p.m.
