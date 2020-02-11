Symposium preparing Henrico students for education field

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Teachers for Tomorrow Creative Symposium will be preparing students in Henrico for their future in the education field.
Approximately 100 local juniors and seniors across the school district will participate in the symposium.
The event was developed by Henrico County Public Schools (HCPS) Career and Technical Education Program, which was made possible through a generous donation to the Henrico Education Foundation.
The Teachers for Tomorrow program fosters student interest, understanding and appreciation of the teaching profession.
“Teachers for Tomorrow is a valuable program that encourages students to pursue teaching as a career,” Mike Taylor, Henrico Education Foundation, CEO, said. “Thanks to the generosity of a local donor, we are able to underwrite the cost of the event and help build a pipeline of future teacher recruits for our schools.”
The event will kickoff with HCPS Superintendent, Dr. Amy Cashwell.
Rodney Robinson, 2019 National Teacher of the Year will be featured at the symposium along with Daniel Biegun, Teresa Crowson and Ynez Peterson.
The symposium will be on Feb. 11 and will be held at Dorey Park Recreation Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
