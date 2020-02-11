Richmond SPCA holding dog kissing booth fundraiser

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Smooch a pooch at the Richmond SPCA for a good cause!
On Feb. 12, you can bring your pup or pose with one of the dogs at the rescue for a Valentine’s Day photoshoot from noon until 6 p.m.
There is a suggested donation of $10 to help support the homeless animals at the shelter. Cash, credit card and check donations will be accepted.
The Richmond SPCA will also be reducing all adult pet adoption fees by 25 percent through Valentine’s Day.
Coffee, hot chocolate and treats will be available for sale.
