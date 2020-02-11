Richmond ranked #2 in Best Metro for Dating

By Adrianna Hargrove | February 11, 2020 at 11:49 AM EST - Updated February 11 at 11:49 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond has been ranked #2 in Best Metro for Dating.

According to Apartment List’s latest study, Richmond was ranked #2 out of 86 on its list, with 44.23% of singles reporting overall satisfaction with dating opportunities.

Provo, Utah was ranked #1, with 47.5% of singles reporting satisfaction with dating opportunities.

North Port, Florida came in last place, with only 5.4% of singles satisfied with their dating opportunities.

Overall, men tend to view their dating experiences more positively than women.

On average, 31% of men rated themselves as satisfied compared to 22% of women.

Metros were ranked based on answers provided to Apartment List’s Annual Renter Satisfaction Survey.

Over 20,000 renters were asked: “How would you rate your current city or neighborhood for opportunities to date?”

