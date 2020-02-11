News to Know for Feb. 11: Va. couple quarantined for coronavirus; Deadly stabbing; Navy Hill struck down; Rainy day ahead

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our top headlines to help get you out the door.
Expect a soggy Tuesday, especially during the morning and midday. After a warm day today, we’ll cool down for Wednesday.
Moderate to heavy rain likely in the morning/midday. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 60s.
A death investigation is underway in Chesterfield County after a man was stabbed.
Police said they were called to the 7200 block of Cherry Hill Park Avenue and found a male on a front porch with stab wounds.
Anyone with information should call Chesterfield Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
The Richmond City Council has voted to strike down all proposed legislation connected to the Navy Hill project.
Councilors were set to vote around 4 p.m. on Monday but pushed the vote back after a sea of people showed up to speak for and against the project.
Those for Navy Hill spoke for about an hour telling leaders it would breathe new life into downtown and put more people to work. Those against Navy Hill also sounded off for about an hour saying there are other priorities the city should focus on and they question what they called “back-door deals” that they feel were made without the public’s involvement.
Prince George County Police said the skeletal remains found by two people out on a walk on New Year’s Day have been identified as a man reported missing in June 2014.
The person was identified as 70-year-old Harry Womack of Prince George, who was reported missing on June 14, 2014, after he was last seen on June 11, 2014, by a family member.
The Medical Examiner was not able to determine the cause of death due to the advanced stage of decomposition.
A vigil will be held for a 79-year-old Lyft driver who was killed last month in Chesterfield.
Franklin Farrens, 79, was found dead in his car on Providence Creek Road on January 28.
The vigil for Farrens will be held on Providence Creek Road at 4 p.m.
A Northern Virginia couple is among hundreds of other Americans who are quarantined on a cruise ship in Japan due to the coronavirus.
According to WRC, Rod Bell and his wife, Athene, were on the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship when the first passenger tested positive for the coronavirus.
At least 135 passengers have also tested positive, including 24 Americans, with one of those Americans being Rod’s wife.
“Backstreet’s Back,” and they’re coming to two Virginia cities this summer!
The Backstreet Boys DNA 2020 World Tour will come to Virginia Beach on July 19 and to Bristow on July 21, the band announced Monday, following last year’s sold-out North American tour.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, Valentine’s Day, at LiveNation.com. See a full list of show dates here.
