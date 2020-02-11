New Kent Police: Male suspect sought for larceny at liquor store

New Kent Police: Male suspect sought for larceny at liquor store
On Feb. 7, at a Va. ABC store located at 2501 New Kent Highway, a male suspect was seen on camera leaving the store without paying for his items. (Source: New Kent Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By Adrianna Hargrove | February 11, 2020 at 7:15 AM EST - Updated February 11 at 7:20 AM

NEW KENT, Va. (WWBT) - According to New Kent Police, a male suspect is sought for larceny at a liquor store.

On Feb. 7, at a Va. ABC store located at 2501 New Kent Highway, a male suspect was seen on camera leaving the store without paying for his items.

The suspect got into a grey mid-sized SUV that was waiting outside.

The suspect is 5′ 10″ to 6′ 0″ feet tall and is between 180-200 pounds.

Anyone with information should call the New Kent Sheriff’s Office at 804-966-9500.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.