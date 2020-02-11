Navy SEAL Team 6 member convicted in sexting case

NORFOLK, Va. - A member of the Navy's elite SEAL Team 6 has been convicted of indecent conduct in a case where he was accused of impersonating someone and soliciting nude photos of women.
A Navy statement obtained by The Virginian-Pilot says petty Officer 1st Class Aaron Howard was sentenced Friday to 30 days in a military prison.
He was also ordered to forfeit $500 in pay for three months and had his rank reduced.
Prosecutors alleged during a court-martial in Norfolk that Howard pretended to be a female dietitian hired by the Navy in order to get women to send naked pictures.
